DENISON – Ms. Othello Mae Martin-Butler, 57 of Denison, entered into eternal life on Monday, July 29th at Texoma Medical Center. She was born on April 20, 1962 in Denison, to parents Howard and Eddie Mae Martin. She was educated in the Denison Public School System. Othello worked as a CNA, and devoted her life to the care of the elderly in Grayson County. She is survived by her son, Jonathan Allen Martin of Mason, TX, sisters May Mason (Robert) of Sherman and Janet Martin of Denison, brother Howard Martin of Lamesa, TX, two grandchildren, long time companion and special friend, Jimmy L. Foster of Denison, and other family members. Private services will take place at a later time.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019