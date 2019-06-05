Otis Tally, 80 of Denison, Texas died June 3, 2019 at his residence in Denison, he was surrounded by his family. Family night will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. Both services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Colbert, Oklahoma. The funeral will be officiated by his cousin, Rev. Randy Lewis, with Eulogy delivered by longtime friend, Horace Groff. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Denison.

Otis was born June 4, 1938 in Bryan County Oklahoma, son of Weldon and Lucretia Tally. He graduated from Colbert High School in 1956. He worked at Lowe's grocery and Lone Star Gas Company in Denison. He retired from Golden Distributing Inc. in Denison after 33 years of service.

Otis' servant heart led him to support numerous civic activities including fishing tournaments on Lake Texoma, Chamber of Commerce events, MDA softball tournaments and cooking for many worthwhile fundraising events. He really had a passion for volunteering with the Little Dixie Shrine Club to raise funds to transport children to the Shriners Hospitals. Otis was a lifetime member of the Jaycees. He could be heard to say, "Call me if I can help you". His volunteer efforts made a difference in the lives of many. Otis was a dedicated to his family and friends. He was admired and revered by his family and all who knew him.

Otis married Joyce Johnson on October 13, 1960 in Denison. They were married for 42 years until her death in 2002.

Otis is survived by his companion of the last 15 years, Jeanette Cole. Daughter, Cathey Rickman and husband Doug. Son, Barry Tally and wife, Melissa. Brother, James Tally and Helen. Sister, JoAnn Small and U.Z. Grandchildren: Ronnie Rickman, Rylie Rickman, Oscar Tally, Hodge Tally, and Davis Tally and many nieces, nephews and cousins and a world of friends.

Otis, was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Tally, Son Ronnie Tally, Parents, Weldon and Lucretia Tally. Sister, Wanda Rolen.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Jason Tally, Craig Small, Cody Rowland, Casey Hambrick, Dusty Hambrick, Clayton Stringfellow, Weldon Tally, Jhet Weger and Ronnie Rickman.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Oscar Tally, Hodge Tally, Davis Tally, Chance Backest, Michael Work and Brandon Jenkins.

If desired memorials may be made to the Little Dixie Shrine Club, PO Box 1044, Durant, OK 74702.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX; 75495. 903-482-5225.

You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary