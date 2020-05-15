|
|
On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Otto Bernard Sladecek, Jr., loving father of two children, passed away at the age of 78.
Otto was born on March 7, 1942, in Tyler, TX to Otto and Rosalie Urban Sladecek. After graduating from Sherman High School, he attended Texas A&M University before enlisting in the US Marine Corps and earning his way into the elite Force Recon unit. Upon completing his service in the Marine Corps he was hired as a Technology Representative for Bell Helicopter, and was a liaison for more than a decade between Bell and the US military--contracting, and maintaining the highest quality products and relations between the two entities.
On November 1, 1969, he married Beverly Barrett. Together they raised two children, Neil and Courtney Sladecek. In 1974 he joined his father-in-law, J.D. Barrett, in the family owned and operated pest control business, "Barrett Systems."
He later entered the public school system and spent time as an educator for both regular and special education students, before going on to teach internationally. Otto had a passion for traveling the world, and especially enjoyed visiting South America and Thailand. He lived and worked as an international educator in Guatemala, St. Croix, Mexico, and the US Virgin Islands.
Otto was a proud US Marine and honorably served his country in Vietnam. For his bravery he was awarded The Purple Heart, and two medals of valor-including the Bronze Star. True to Marine form, he enjoyed remaining physically fit and completed several triathlons, including the "Hotter than Hell 100." In 1991, he married Marilyn Whipple and moved to Seguin, Texas with Marilyn and her son, Michael.
Otto was preceded in death by his father, Otto Sladecek, his mother, Rosalie Urban Sladecek, and his brother, George Sladecek. He is survived by his son, Neil Sladecek and wife, Heather Sladecek of Sherman, TX, daughter, Courtney Sladecek Fadal and husband, Hugh Fadal of Seguin, TX, grandson, Ryan Bradley Sladecek of Sherman, TX, sister, Pat Goza of Ovilla, TX, and several cousins, nieces, and a nephew.
A funeral service will be held Monday, May 18th at the Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, TX at 10:00 A.M. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat from May 15 to May 16, 2020