Ouida Mae Hazelton , 85 passed away at her residence in Sherman on May 16, 2019 at the age of 85. Ouida was born to Archie and Zilla Hanning February 9, 1934 in Sherman, Texas.

Graveside services will be held on Monday May 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Elliott Cemetery in Van Alstyne, Texas with Pastor Alan Monk of Valley Church of Christ officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday May 19, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home.

Ouida attended school in Collinsvile and graduated from Collinsville High School. After graduation she started working in the 1980's for Double B Manufactur-ing in Van Alstyne, Texas. Ouida retired after working for Mrs Lucille Head for many years. She provided assistance in home living and care.

Ouida was a member of Valley Church of Christ in Gunter, Texas. and Center Street Church of Christ in Sherman, Texas. Ouida was beloved by all. She will be missed greatly by friends and family.

Ouila was preceded in death by her parents Archie and Zilla Hanning, brothers Roy and Bill Hanning, brother-in-law Ted Lair, and great grandson Tristan Maxwell. She is survived by her daughter Vickie Greif and husband Karl, Sister Nelda Clay, granddaughter Donna Maxwell and husband Marty, great grand-daughter Makenzy Maxwell, and Niece Marka Holloway and husband Max.

Published in The Herald Democrat on May 19, 2019