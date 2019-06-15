|
Pamela Martha Campbell, 48, of Bokchito, Okla, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Bokchito.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Faith Baptist Church in Bokchito. Pastors Phillip Rowland, Ryan Perry, and Kent Wooster will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Brown's Funeral Service in Durant, Okla.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Campbell; sons, Charlie Campbell, and Ethan Campbell; brother, Charles 'Chuck' Dammier; and sister, Cheryl Langon.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 15, 2019
