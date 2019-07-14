April 22, 1952 - July 11, 2019

Pam Gordon left her earthly body and joined the angels on July 11, 2019 at the University of Texas Southwest Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Pam was born in Paris, Texas on April 22, 1952 to Joseph Harrison Hostetler and Phoneal McCoy Hostetler.

She was preceded in death by her father and many aunts and uncles. Pam is survived by her husband, Don Gordon of Tom Bean, Texas; son, Michael Eric Gordon and wife, Amy Brooks Gordon of Georgetown, Texas; son, Sean Andrew Gordon and wife, Tara Tang of Cumberland, Rhode Island; grandson, Jesse Don Gordon of Incirlik, Air Force Base, Turkey; granddaughter, Madison Paige Gordon and Madison's beloved Andrew Hackler of Austin, Texas; grandson, Zachary Michael Gordon and Zachary's beloved Abby Burns of Austin, Texas; grandson, Riley Alexander Gordon of Cumberland, Rhode Island; mother Phoneal McCoy Hostetler of Howland, Texas; sister, Peggy Sue Talley and husband, Jake Talley of Brookston, Texas; sister, Penny Lou Edwards and husband, Orville Edwards of Paris, Texas; brother, Joe Neal Hostetler and wife Jody Hostetler of Howland, Texas; niece, Mona Sue Ray of Brookston, Texas; niece Melissa Ann Robertson and husband, Shawn Robertson of Paris, Texas; nephew Joseph Edwards of Paris, Texas; niece Kasey Gaston and husband, Jeremy Gaston of Anna, Texas; nephew, Tyler Edwards of Paris, Texas; nephew, Jeffrey Hostetler of Howland, Texas; nephew Wesley Hostetler of Greenville, Texas; nephew, Aaron Hostetler of Howland, Texas; nephew, Matthew Canada and wife Allie Canada of Howland, Texas; great nephews, great nieces, great-great nephews and great-great nieces Matthew Hodges and wife Julie Hodges, Addy Hodges, Hudson Hodges, Kristen Boehler and husband Chris Boehler, Ellie Gaston, Abby Gaston and Eli Gaston; hundreds of aunts, uncles and cousins; special friends Barbara Booth and husband Brian Booth, Sheri Murphy and Wayne Murphy, their sons and their families.

Pam's greatest love was her family and friends. To them, she was Mimi. Her greatest calling was serving others. She was loving, generous, caring, talented, creative, beautiful inside and out, funny, determined and smart - no particular order. Her family and friends gave her a motto - "If it is worth doing, it is worth overdoing". She was not amused.

She served and loved Covenant Presbyterian Preschool and every one of its teachers, aides and students. She loved her Texas Longhorns.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite charities which have the mission of serving children, those suffering from illness and the less fortunate. Some of Pam's favorites were Covenant Presbyterian Preschool, and UT Southwestern Medical Center.

A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sherman, Texas. Pastor Lisa Perkins will officiate. There will be a reception following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall. The family will greet friends on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Dannel Funeral Home.

You may offer online condolences at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 14, 2019