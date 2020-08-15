Pamela Jean Hartwell passed away in the hospital after battling several illnesses on August 12, 2020.
Pamela was born in Bonham, Texas on March 28, 1956. She was one of three children born to Ruby Mae and Earl Wayne Baker. Pamela graduated in 1974 from Bonham High School and worked for years for several companies in administration positions before becoming disabled.
Pamela married Jerry Hartwell in 1974 and had to deal with him for 46 years. She enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting and fishing as well as losing money in the casinos. She was a member of the Edhube Baptist Church.
Pamela is survived by her husband, Jerry Hartwell of Bells, Texas; son, Jay M Hartwell and
Chris Bradberry of North Richland Hills, Texas; father, Earl Baker of Bells, Texas; Sister, Melba Turbyfill and Chuck Turbyfill of Bonham, Texas; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Baker; sister Jo Hillard and her husband David; brother, Mark Gattis.
Due to Covid-19 only a private service will be held at Arledge Ridge Cemetery in Bonham, Texas.
Please no flowers, your prayers and thoughts are enough.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed www.mullicanlittle.com