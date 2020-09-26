Pamela Joanne Ulmer "Pam/MiMi"

1956 - 2020

WHITEWRIGHT–It is with great sadness that the children of Pamela Joanne Ulmer announce her passing after a sudden illness, on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 64 years at Texoma Medical Center. Pamela Joanne Ulmer was known to family and friends as "Pam/MiMi". Pam will be lovingly remembered by her three children; daughter, Tammy Montgomery and husband Brad of Whitewright; son, Chad Ulmer and wife Erica of Bells; son, Terry Ulmer and wife April of Howe; eight grandchildren; granddaughters, Brianna Montgomery, Kaylee Montgomery, Lindsay Ulmer and Arin Ulmer; grandsons, Kaleb Montgomery, Braden Ulmer, Cj Ulmer and Braxton Ulmer; 3 brothers; 1 sister; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Pam was proceeded in death by her parents; Mother, Ina Maudean "Dean" Bennett and Father, Claude Wilburn Haston Sr; along with her children's father Richard Glenn Ulmer "Rick".

Pam was born in El Paso, TX and later moved to Whitewright, TX, married and gave birth to three beautiful children. Pam worked at Weber Aircraft for many years. Pam will always be known; to her children; as their "sweet momma". If there was one thing Pam made sure of as her children got older and had children of their own, was to make family time, no matter how busy life got and would cook a dinner every Sunday for her children and grandchildren to gather.

A Celebration of Life for Pam will be on October 3, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, Whitewright, Texas at 11 AM with Eddie McCartney officiating. A family lunch in memory of Pam will follow.

Flowers and plants in memory of Pam may be sent to First United Methodist Church at 301 W Maple St, Whitewright, Texas, 75491.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store