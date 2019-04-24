Ms. Patricia A. Goodman,84, passed away on April 12th at Wilson N Jones Hospital. She was born Patricia A. Huff on December 11,1935, the 2nd of six children to parents Curtis Huff and Bennie Aledgia Johnson. She attended Fred Douglas High School here in Sherman.



Ms. Goodman accepted Christ at an early age and served him until her departure from this life. She was an active member of New Hope Christian Church Fellowship and served on the Food Committee and the Mother's Board. Patricia worked as a seamstress with Pool Manufacturing for 15years and later worked at Wilson N Jones Hospital where she retired in 1996. She was a member of the Magnificent Six Club for 25 years.



Mrs. Goodman was preceded in death by: her parents, son Vernon Maven, brothers Alfred Love, Chauncey Huff and Willie J. Black, and sister Permilla Weathers.



Left to cherish her precious memories are: sons Willie R. Posey (Maureen), Alfred Maven (Verlene) and Bishop Larry Goodman (Sara); sister Marva Clay, of Chesapeake, PA, 15 grandchildren,16 great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, special friends for over the sixty years; Mrs. Glenna Eugene and Mrs. Izean Luck.



Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Thursday at New Hope Christian Fellowship Church in Denison.



Viewing will be on Wednesday from 10-6 at the funeral home. The Goodman family is under the personal care of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.