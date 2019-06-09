Patricia "Pat" Ann Brock, 74, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Mullican Care Center in Savoy, Texas.

Pat was born December 30, 1944 in Wewoka, Oklahoma the daughter of Charles and Ruby (Murray) Yarbrough. She married the love of her life, David Brock. Over the years, she made many life-long friends as a hair dresser. Pat owned and operated Magic Mirrors for many years before retiring. She loved gardening, raising horses, and flowers. Pat loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Pat leaves behind her beloved family, son, Donnie Ford of McAlister, OK; daughter, Sonja Sweeney and husband, Russell of Pottsboro, TX; step daughter, Tara Hestily and husband, Ryan of Calera, OK; eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchild-ren, sister, Bobbie Yarbrough of Holden-ville, OK; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ruby Yarbrough, husband, David Brock, step daughter, Stacey Polenske, and sisters, Cleo, Louetta, Linda, Roberta, Jeannie and brother, Monty.

Mrs. Brock wishes to be cremated were honored and there are no services planned at this time.

Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com.

