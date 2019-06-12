Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Patricia Ann "Pat" Brock


1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Patricia Ann "Pat" Brock Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Ann Brock, 74, of Denison, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Mullican Care Center in Savoy.
Mrs.Brock wishes to be cremated were honored and there are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by son, Donnie Ford of McAlister, Okla; daughter, Sonja Sweeney of Pottsboro; step-daughter, Tara Hestily of Calera, Okla; sister, Bobbie Yarbrough of Holdenville, Okla; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 12, 2019
