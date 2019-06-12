|
Patricia "Pat" Ann Brock, 74, of Denison, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Mullican Care Center in Savoy.
Mrs.Brock wishes to be cremated were honored and there are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by son, Donnie Ford of McAlister, Okla; daughter, Sonja Sweeney of Pottsboro; step-daughter, Tara Hestily of Calera, Okla; sister, Bobbie Yarbrough of Holdenville, Okla; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 12, 2019
