Ms. Patricia A. Goodman, 84, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25 at Hew Hope Christian Fellowship in Denison. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at Cravens Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home.
She is survived by sons, Willie Ray Posey (Maureen) of Oakland, CA, Alfred Maven (Valene) of Argyle, Larry Goodman (Sara) of Sherman; sister, Marva Clay of Cheasapeke,VA.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019
