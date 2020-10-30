1/1
PATRICIA ANN HORN
Patricia Ann (DeFratus) Horn 66, of Colbert, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Alliance Health Durant. After 66 years and 10 months, our beloved Tricia has gone home to visit her Mother, Dad and Brother. She was born December 8, 1953 in Sherman, Texas to Enoch (Sonny) Laverne and Rosie Mae Taylor DeFratus. She lived in Sherman and Bonham briefly before settling down in Pottsboro, Texas and Graduated from Pottsboro High School and Grayson County Junior College. She went to work for the Grayson County Clerk's Office only leaving it reluctantly to follow her new husband to Oklahoma. After getting her Son started in school she went to work as a teller for First United Bank which she enjoyed immensely, working there several years until carpal tunnel forced her early retirement. Tricia enjoyed going to country music shows, regularly attending That Country Music Place, Reagan Jubilee, and Mary's Music Barn. These events became date nights for her and her Husband, which we had lots of. She also loved following High School sports such as basketball and baseball working hard to keep her Husband from becoming a referee which was a hard job to hoe. Tricia was preceded in death by her Parents Sonny and Rosie DeFratus and Brother Mike DeFratus all of Pottsboro, TX. Surviving is her Husband Andy Horn of 46 years and 2 days. Her Son Tommy Horn of the home Colbert, OK. Brother Darrell DeFratus of Durango, Colorado and Sister-in-Law Betty DeFratus of Pottsboro, TX. A Funeral Service for Patricia Horn will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning October 31, 2020 at Cunningham Funeral Home in Colbert, Oklahoma. Burial will follow in Cedarlawn Cemetery in Sherman, Texas. Pallbearers will be Joe DeFratus, Jonathan Horn, Chris Jones, Dustin Horn, Jeff Horn, and Paul Kimberlin. Family night will be from 6-8 Friday evening at the Funeral Home. The Family requests in leiu of flowers make donations to TheAFTD.org in support of Dementia Illness. The register book may be signed and condolences sent to the family online @cunninghamfuneralhomesok.com Arrangements are entrusted to Cunningham Funeral Home in Colbert, Oklahoma

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Funeral Homes - Colbert
120 Burney
Colbert, OK 74733
(580) 296-2262
October 29, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. I worked with Patricia at First National Bank of Colbert ( First United Bank) ..She always had a smile for you..she had such a sweet spirit.Always ready to help where ever needed. She loved Andy and Tommy so much.My mother is in southern point..when I would go to visit her I would always see Patricia. She still had that sweet smile always..Prayers for you Andy and Tommy.
Malinda Whitley
Friend
