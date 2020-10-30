As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. I worked with Patricia at First National Bank of Colbert ( First United Bank) ..She always had a smile for you..she had such a sweet spirit.Always ready to help where ever needed. She loved Andy and Tommy so much.My mother is in southern point..when I would go to visit her I would always see Patricia. She still had that sweet smile always..Prayers for you Andy and Tommy.

Malinda Whitley

Friend