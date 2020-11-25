1/
PATRICIA ANN NEWTON
Patricia "Patti" Ann Newton passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Patti was born on August 2, 1952 in Sanger, CA to her loving parents Ray and Christine Eaves.
Patti is survived by her loving husband, Don; her sisters, Jan and Rosa; her brothers, Ray, David, and Larry and her sons, Shawn, Jeremy and Joshua Newton.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 24th at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Old Celina Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wald Funeral Home in Sherman.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
