PATRICIA ANN THULIN
Patricia Ann Thulin, age 50, of Pilot Point, TX, passed away in York, Nebraska on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Patricia was born on January 21, 1970 in Gainesville, TX to Kenneth Blanks & Janette Lane Blanks. Left to cherish her memory are her husband; Donald Thulin of Pilot Point, TX, her father; Kenneth Blanks of Tioga, TX, her children; Brittany Blanks & Matthew of Pilot Point, TX, Brett Thulin & Sarah of Pilot Point, TX, her sisters; Michelle Fuller & Sean of Tioga, TX, Norma Blanks of Tioga, TX, her brother; Michael Blanks & Amber of Gunter, TX, one grandchild; other extended family & many friends.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Pilot Point, TX. Officiating will be Pastor Roger Green. Interment will be at Walling Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 30, 2020.
