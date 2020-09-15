Patricia Ann Hammett Trites (Pati), 63, of Knollwood passed away on September 11, 2020. She was born in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

Pati was a much-loved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She dedicated her life to her large family and cherished spending time with them. She adored traveling and was always looking forward to her next adventure.

Pati's creative nature led her on many journeys, all of which she approached with great passion and dedication. She was a fearless entrepreneur and was always on board to try new things.

While she had many hobbies, in recent months, Pati had become very involved in quilting and sewing. She was also very involved with her church before becoming ill and loved to sing in the church choir.

As a young woman, Pati was involved in gymnastics and swimming before marrying and starting her family. As a wife and mother, she expertly managed the unpredictable nature of military life and put her career and education goals on hold to be present for her family. She, later, went on to earn her master's degree and built a successful career in healthcare compliance. Pati was working toward her PhD when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer a little over five years ago; and immediately turned her focus to beating her illness.

Following a courageous battle, Pati died peacefully in hospice care with family by her side. Our family thanks all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who cared for Pati during her journey. We would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank you to her longtime friend and caregiver, Karen Barber.

Pati is survived by parents, Gene and Elizabeth of TX, siblings, Mark (Brenda) of TX; Michael (Shelley) of TX; Paul of CA; Jeannie (Eric) of TX, adult children, Cathryn (Chad) of MI; Matthew of TX; Jennifer of MI; Christine (Tristan) of OK, minor children, Robby and Leighann of TX, grandchildren: Cassidy of MI; Claire of OK.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Pati Trites Memorial Fund which has been established for the care of Pati's minor children.

