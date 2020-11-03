1/1
PATRICIA ANNE DANNEL
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for Patricia Anne King Dannel, 79, of Sherman, Texas, will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM at First United Methodist Church in Sherman with Rev. Michael Langdon and Rev. Joe Ed Goolsby officiating. Interment will follow at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, November 3, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Dannel Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be John Elmore, Kirk Dressendorfer, Jack Dressendorfer, David Dressendorfer, Charles Dannel, and John Dannel.
Patricia was born on March 17, 1941 in Liberty, TX, to Bassett and Anita King. She and her sister, Pamela, were raised in Dayton, TX, and attended schools in Dayton, graduating from Dayton High School. Pat attended Texas Christian University and graduated in 1963 with a BSN in nursing. She became the school nurse at Fairview Elementary in Sherman and also served as a nurse at Texoma Medical Center in Denison and Wilson N. Jones Hospital in Sherman. She became the nurse for Campfire and worked for several doctors at the Essin Clinic including Dr. Emmitt Essin and Dr. Van Jackson.
She met and eventually married John Carlton Dannel II on Dec. 27, 1966, in Hopkins Chapel at First United Methodist Church in Sherman. They had 3 children, Frances Anne, Sarah Louise, and Charles Oliver. She eventually attended Texas Women's University and received her MS degree in Nursing. She taught nursing at Grayson County College and El Centro Community College in Dallas, as well as TWU in Denton. In 1997 Pat attended the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service and became a licensed funeral director.
When her husband passed away in September of 1997, Pat assumed the responsibility of running Dannel Funeral Home. She continued to be involved with the family business until her retirement in 2017. It was during her tenure that Dannel Funeral Home was recognized by the Texas Folklore Society for a century of service and also received a Texas Historical Marker.
Pat was involved with many organizations in Sherman including the Needlework Guild, Current Review Book Club, and Campfire Girls. She was a past member of the Sherman Service League and volunteered as a leader for both Cub Scouts and Camp Fire, serving as the nurse at Camp Rio Roxo. She was also a long-time PTA member, serving schools where her children and grandchildren attended. She taught classes in the SAVE program at Grayson County College.
She worked tirelessly in serving people throughout her nursing career and funeral service, always with kindness and courtesy. She was a determined and strong-willed woman with the ability to leave a lasting impression on those she encountered. Pat loved people and showed her love by easing their suffering and allaying their fears. She will be missed but her family is glad she is reunited with her husband whom she has missed every day since his passing.
Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and sister-in-law Martha Dealey. She is survived by her children: Frances Anne Dannel of Sherman, Sarah Dressendorfer and husband Kirk of Round Rock, and son Charles Oliver Dannel III of Sherman; six grandchildren: Madelyn Shank, Jack, Josie, and David Dressendorfer, and John and Natalie Dannel; sister, Pam Rasmussen and husband Klint of Alvin, Texas; sister-in-law Mary Langdon and husband Rev. Michael of Dallas; as well as many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Memorials may be made in Patricia's name to Home Hospice of Grayson County.
You may offer condolences online at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DANNEL FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved