Patricia Cecile McCarstle Ward, 80, of Ivanhoe, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Bonham. Rev. Robin Smith will officiate. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. at Wise Funeral Home in Bonham.
She is survived by husband, Roger Ward; daughters, Lauren Ward and Leslie (Thomas) Williams; brother Henry McCarstle; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019
