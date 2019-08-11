|
Funeral Services for Patricia Faye Ray Reamer, age 80, of Bonham, Texas will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10 AM at the Ector United Methodist Church in Ector Texas. Burial will follow at Carson Cemetery in Ector, Texas. Pat passed away August 10, 2019 at her residence.
Pat was born March 3, 1939 in Bonham, Texas to Ashley and "Tinker" Alderson Ray. After graduating Bonham High School she moved to Dallas, Texas and worked as a secretary until she married Daniel C. Reamer on March 11, 1960 in Bells, Texas. They lived in Fannin County and raised two daughters, Lisa and Lea.
Through the years she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her family. She gave selflessly to take great care of her parents and aunts, often serving as driver for wherever they wanted to go.
Pat was a member of the Ector United Methodist church for over 50 years, where she served as secretary/treasurer. She enjoyed cooking lasagna for church events and her chocolate and coconut pies were always popular.
Pat is survived by her daughters, Lea Reamer of Grapevine, Texas and Lisa Allbritten and son-in-law Joe Allbritten of Caddo Mills, Texas; Granddaughters Ashlea Sutphen and husband Scott of Fate, Texas and Amber Allbritten of Austin, Texas; Great Granddaughters, Lacey Williams of Fate, Texas and Elayna McKinney of Austin, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 57 years.
In Pat's honor, donations may be made to the Ector United Methodist Church.
The Family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Wise Funeral Home in Bonham, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019