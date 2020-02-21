Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101

PATRICIA GOODIN

PATRICIA GOODIN Obituary
BELLS–Patricia Ann Goodin, age 75, of Bells, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Patricia is survived by her son, Stacey Tharpe and wife Lisa of Hallsville, Texas, daughter, Becky Shelton of Longview, Texas, son, Stony Tharpe of Bells, Texas, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Sam West and wife Sandra of Houston, Texas.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020
