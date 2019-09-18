|
|
Patricia Jean Owens was called home September 16, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center surrounded by her loving children. Patricia entered this world on November 6, 1933 in Denison, Texas the daughter of Tom and Ruth Cassidy, Sr. She later married Kenneth E. Owens, Sr. on August 1, 1953 after a six-week courtship.
She was the only girl in a house full of brothers that protected and spoiled her unconditionally. She attended Central Ward Elementary where not one person was able to outrun the skinny, freckled-faced Patsy Jean! She was a home-maker, babysat for neighborhood families, and also worked part-time for Dr. Darius Maggi and Dr. Anthony Abrantes. She took care of grand-kids and great grand-kids, spoiling each one with naps in Nanny's lap.
Her family was her life, and her home was always filled with love and laughter. Rarely a day went by that the house wasn't filled with the smell of something good cooking on the stove...beans and cornbread, chicken and dumplings, or meatloaf and fried potatoes. Her desserts were to die for and the grand-kids were raised on brownies, pumpkin pie, and 'delicious' cookies. Gramma w's house was the gathering place. The place to slow down and chat on the porch swing while the kids played whiffle ball in the yard. The place for slip 'n' slides and popsicles and bare feet. The place for good advice and a 'dirty bite'. The place to rest and soak in God's blessings. Her life bettered ours, and we will miss her very much.
For the past 60 years, she has devoted her life to the care of a daughter with special needs - a testament to her character and humility. These two were inseparable, and will one day meet again in the sweetest of heavenly reunions!
Pat leaves behind her daughter, Becky Mayo and husband Mike, daughter, Kathy Wagner and husband, Fred, daughter, Lea Ann Owens; and son, Kenneth Owens, Jr. all of Denison. Grandchildren, Josh Wagner and wife, Jyl, Sarah Ewton and husband, Mason, Emily Barnett and husband Joe, all of Denison, Michael Wagner of Sanger, Texas, Julie DeHart and husband Weston of Chickasha, Oklahoma, Vance Owens of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Josh Owens of Denison. Great-grandchildren, Griffin, Sydney, and Asher Wagner, Owen, Evan, and Maggie Ewton, Ayden and Ryder Barnett, all of Denison, and Ella Claire, Scout, and Gus DeHart of Chickasha, Oklahoma. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Ruth Cassidy Sr.; her husband, Kenneth E. Owens, Sr.; brothers, Tom Cassidy, Jr., Billy Cassidy, Clyde Cassidy, Jimmie Cassidy, and Freddie Cassidy; sisters-in-law, Mary Cassidy and Lorene Cassidy; and nephews, Jamie Cassidy and Doug Kopplin.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Briscoe Barn, 780 N. 9th Street in Denison. All family and friends are welcome to share this time with us. A private burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Gage's Pages, Denison Education Foundation, or Special Olympics.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019