Patricia Jean Owens, 85, of Denison, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at The Briscoe Barn in Denison. All family and friends are welcome. A private burial will take place at a later date.
She is survived by her daughters, Becky Mayo of Denison, Kathy Wagner of Denison, and Lea Ann Owens of Denison; son, Kenneth Owens Jr. of Denison; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gage's Pages, Denison Education Foundation or Special Olympics.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019