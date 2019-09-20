Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Briscoe Barn
780 N. 9th Street
Denison, TX
Patricia Jean Owens


1933 - 2019
Patricia Jean Owens Obituary
Patricia Jean Owens, 85, of Denison, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at The Briscoe Barn in Denison. All family and friends are welcome. A private burial will take place at a later date.
She is survived by her daughters, Becky Mayo of Denison, Kathy Wagner of Denison, and Lea Ann Owens of Denison; son, Kenneth Owens Jr. of Denison; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gage's Pages, Denison Education Foundation or Special Olympics.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019
