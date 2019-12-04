|
Patricia 'Trish' Kay Wright, 59, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Colbert.
A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Garden of Memory Cemetery Pavillion in Colbert. Rev. Virgie Holbrook will officiate.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Cuthbertson of Colbert; daughters, Jacinda Ryan of Denison, and Melinda Rowland of CA; son, Steven Cuthbertson of CA; sister, Pam Griffin of Denison; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019