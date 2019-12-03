|
On Thursday, November 28, 2019, Patricia "Trish" Kay Wright, 59, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus.
Mrs. Wright was born November 19, 1960 in Denison, Texas the daughter of Jimmy and Doris "Dolly" (Owens) Wright. She married Terry Wayne "Cub" Cuthbertson. Trish worked for Texoma Medical Center for 39 years. She enjoyed traveling, going to different places and meeting people. Trish was a loving, kind lady who was always willing to help. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Wright leaves behind her family, husband, Terry Cuthbertson of Colbert, OK; daughters, Jacinda Ryan of Denison, TX; and Melinda Rowland of CA; son, Steven Cuthbertson of CA; nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, father, Jimmy Wright of Colbert, OK; sister, Pam Griffin and husband, Phil of Denison, TX; and her best friend, Debra Chester of Cartwright, OK. Trish was preceded in death by her mother, Doris "Dollie" Wright, brothers, Steven Wright, and Mark Wright.
A service for Trish will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Garden of Memory Cemetery Pavilion in Colbert, Oklahoma with Rev. Virgie Holbrook officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Pallbearers will be Steven Cuthbertson, Pat Cuthbertson, Michael Cuthbertson, Mark Cuthbertson, John McKee, and Carter Akins.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison
Published in The Herald Democrat from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019