PATRICIA KING
1938 - 2020
DENISON–Patricia (Porter) King, 82, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The Terrace -Denison.
Patricia was born on June 27, 1938 in Hammond, IN, the daughter of Harry T. and Marian (Wolber) Porter. She graduated from Hobbs High School in Hobbs, N.M. and attended Howard College in San Angelo where she obtained her LVN license. Patricia and Martin Weldon King were married on November 25, 1956 in the First Christian Church in Hobbs, N.M. She was a member of Parkside Baptist Church in Denison.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Martin Weldon King of Denison; son, Jeffrey King of Denison; daughters, Renee'Alden of May, TX., Terri Haun of Denison; sister, Paula Hodges of San Angelo, TX; 10 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Parkside Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Parkside Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
