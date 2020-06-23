MS. PATRICIA LANE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DENISON – Funeral Services for Ms. Patricia Ann Lane, 72, of Denison, who died on Wednesday, June 17 at Beacon Hill Care Center, will take place at 11:00am on Tuesday June 23, 2020, at Mt Zion Baptist Church in Denison.

Reverend Jimmy Bogan, Jr., eulogist. Ms. Lane is survived by her brothers; Sammy Louis and John Lane, both of Dallas, Charles Lane, of Fort Worth, Harold Lane of Denison and Michael Lane of Sherman, sisters Flora Bell Lane of Gainesville and Kathryn Clark of Denison.

Arrangements are in care of Cravens Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved