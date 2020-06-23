DENISON – Funeral Services for Ms. Patricia Ann Lane, 72, of Denison, who died on Wednesday, June 17 at Beacon Hill Care Center, will take place at 11:00am on Tuesday June 23, 2020, at Mt Zion Baptist Church in Denison.



Reverend Jimmy Bogan, Jr., eulogist. Ms. Lane is survived by her brothers; Sammy Louis and John Lane, both of Dallas, Charles Lane, of Fort Worth, Harold Lane of Denison and Michael Lane of Sherman, sisters Flora Bell Lane of Gainesville and Kathryn Clark of Denison.



Arrangements are in care of Cravens Funeral Home.





