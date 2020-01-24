|
Patricia Marie (Blythe) Cunningham of Denison Texas, passed away at home on January 22, 2020. Pat was born on November 28, 1940. Survived by her husband of 60 years Cecil Cunningham and their three sons; DeWayne, Clinton and Kenton (Kenny) Cunningham all of Dallas, Texas. Proceeded in death by her lovely parents Elmer (Sam) and Louise Blythe of Palestine Texas, and survived by sisters Nancy Blythe of Kingwood, Texas, Chis Tennery of Ennis, Texas and Cindy Hahn (J.R.) of Denison, Texas and brothers, John (Donna) and E.F. Blythe of Palestine, Texas. Visitation will take place at Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas at 1-2pm January 25, 2020. She will be laid to rest at Holloway Cemetery at 3pm January 25, 2020 in Luella, Grayson County Texas.
Arrangements are under the care of Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 24, 2020