|
|
|
Patricia Rutherford, 62, of Van Alstyne, died June 24, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Van Alstyne Cemetery. Rev. Mike Lovely will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
She is survived by her daughters, Candace (Gary) Clark of Van Alstyne, Aaron (Roger) Adams of McKinney; sister, Debbie Hemphill; brother, Randy Brashear; and grandchildren, Cade Clark, Lana Dawson, and Levi Adams.
Please visit the online registry at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 27, 2019
Read More