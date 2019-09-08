|
|
Sherman- Funeral services for Patricia "Pat" Sue Duke Anderson will be held at 10:30 AM Monday September 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Sherman. Dr. Mike Lawson will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church. Private family committal services will precede the funeral at Cedarlawn Memorial Park with Mrs. Anderson's grandsons serving as pallbearers. Mrs. Anderson, 81, passed away Saturday, August 31 at Texoma Healthcare in Sherman.
Pat was born February 11, 1938 in Sherman to the late John and Marguerite (Thurman) Duke. She attended Sherman High School where she played tennis and graduated in 1956. Pat attended Austin College and Baylor Hospital for Medical and Laboratory Technology. She remained a devoted Bearcat fan and proud Austin College Alumni for the rest of her life. On May 29, 1960, Pat and Dr. Jerry Anderson where married in Wynne Chapel at Austin College. After they married, they moved to Dallas, Texas where they lived during Jerry's attendance at Baylor College of Dentistry, and then moved to Fort Riley, Kansas where Jerry served in the US Army.
In 1965, Jerry and Pat moved to Sherman where he opened his dental practice. Pat was a devoted wife and mother who stayed active in her community with involvement in several organizations including the Needlework Guild, Antique Club, Shakespeare Club, and Sherman Service League. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church where she was active in the choir and pageants, served on the flower committee, taught Sunday School, worked weekly in the prayer chapel, and made two mission trips to Mexico with the church. She was a lifelong tennis player and an accomplished pianist. She loved everything beautiful, and she enjoyed spending her days decorating her home. She loved antiques and even had her own antique and gift shop for several years. She was the perfect hostess and an amazing cook, and loved entertaining her supper club friends in her home. Her children and grandchildren loved coming to her house to enjoy their favorite home-cooked meal made by "Meo". Pat regularly prepared fish and quail feasts that Jerry and the boys brought home. She enjoyed transforming her home for Christmas and proudly hosted home tours for the Altrusa Club during the Christmas Season.
Pat's children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She spent her time taking them to musicals, ballets, The Dallas Aboretum and art museums. She regularly attended all of their sporting events, ballet recitals, gymnastics meets, piano recitals, birthday parties, every event she was there. Her grandchildren adored her- she was their Meo.
Mrs. Anderson is survived by three daughters, Leigh Dye and husband Ben of Denison, Laura Young and husband John Paul of Celina, and Lyndy Frost and husband David of Tyler; one son, Dr. Jay Anderson of Seattle, WA; ten grandchildren, Bentley Dye and wife Brandi of Denison, Emily Hanna and husband Gareth of Belfast, North Ireland, Bradley Dye of Galveston, Bailey Dye of College Station, Courtney McCartney and husband Troy of Celina, Christen Young of Austin, Trace Young of Austin, Victoria Frost of Tyler, Caroline Frost of San Marcos, and Anderson Frost of Tyler; two great grandchildren, Noah Anderson Dye and Elizabeth Grace Dye; and one brother-in-law, Robert Anderson of Rockwall, and several nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Glen Duke and John "Gub" Duke; and one grandchild, Bethany Leigh Dye.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Sherman, True Options Pregnancy Center, or Student Mobilization, for the ministry of Christen Young at the University of Texas, P O Box 567, Conway, AR 72033, or www.stumo.org. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019