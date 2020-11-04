1/1
PATRICIA THOMPSON
SHERMAN-Patricia "Patty" Parent Thompson took her place near our Lord unexpectedly on October 31, 2020 in Dallas, TX at the age of 63.
Patty is survived by her husband of 46 years, Harold Gene Thompson, her three sons Jacob Thompson, Jeremy Thompson and Silas Birchfield, her granddaughters Leah and Lainey Thompson, sisters: Carol Walker, Vickie and husband Sonny Shockley, Janice Ward, Sister in law Lisa Davis, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Perley and Joann Parent and numerous other loved ones.
Patty was born on September 16, 1957 in Greencastle, IN to Perley and Joann Parent. Patty was a loving wife, mother, and grandma. She found great joy in being around children, baking desserts and decorating cakes. Her family anticipated the delicious desserts she was guaranteed to bring to the holiday gathering. Fellowship with her family on holidays brought her happiness. She treasured being a mother and found infinite joy in watching and loving her granddaughters.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 PM Friday November 6 at Waldo Funeral Home. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday November 7 at 1:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home with burial to follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Reverend Jonnie Hutson will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Patty's life. The family would like to thank all who have offered and helped during this difficult time.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
