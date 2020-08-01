Coach Patrick Johnson 71 died 07/30/2020 after a four month battle with cancer. He coached and taught at B. Mc Daniel and Terrell schools in Denison Texas, for 28 years. He also was on the team that took Denison to the State Championship . Patrick was born June 2 1949 in Perryville Missouri to Ralph and Leona Johnson. He graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1973 and worked as a manager for the Scott AFB Base Exchange. After moving to Denison he worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and later obtained his teaching certificate from Southeastern University in Durant.

He loved coaching and was undefeated while coaching his first year at Terrell, then a middle school. He was on the team that took Denison to the State Championship. Always a history student he took eighth graders to Washington D.C . for several years during Spring Break. He also participated in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, taking the boys on trips with Coach Jerry Collins. Patrick " paid it forward" by paying for several students to go to camp. He also tried to help with his rental property giving families a place to stay during times of unemployment.

Most of all he was a caregiver to his parents and in-laws in their later years after he retired. He also planned great family vacations with friends and family. He worked at WNJ hospital as a Van Driver to Rehab and later in surgery stocking. His last career was at CentRX pharmacy at TMC, delivering medication to the sick and elderly. He would check on some of them just to visit.

He was preceded in death by his brother Michael Johnson who died in Vietnam, his parents CMSGT Ralph Johnson and mom Leona Johnson, also his in-laws CMSGT Oak Taber and wife Joyce Taber.

His surviving family members include wife Lisa Johnson, daughter Mandy Barnett, husband Brad and grandson Cooper Barnett also Mikael Johnson, wife Rachael Loftus Johnson and granddaughters Ruby, Maggie, and Darcy. He dearly loved his children and grandchildren and was a good Poppy .

His sister in- law and traveling buddy Leslie Hearn and husband Mark will miss our Florida trips. His Aunts and cousins in Perryville Mo have been so good to provide support as well as sister in law Sharon Black and family.in Kansas City. Long time friends Karl and Cecile Arend have been so helpful during radiation and chemo also on many vacations. Jerry and Barbara Collins have helped with many projects during this illness. Chaplain Randall Fogle has been very comforting to Patrick and the family as well as Pastor David Murphy.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to American Funeral Home Denison Texas with a private family service. Pastor David Murphy will lead the service. Comments are welcome on the on line guestbook on American Funeral Services Website.

