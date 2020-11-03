1/1
PATSY ANN KINCADE
1942 - 2020
Graveside Services for Patsy Ann Kincade, age 78, of Bonham, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Randolph-Lindsey Cemetery in Randolph, Texas under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Pastor David Brackett will officiate with Pastor Bobby Hawkins assisting. Patsy passed away Friday afternoon, October 30, 2020 at her home in Bonham, Texas.
Patsy was born on March 8, 1942 in Remmel, Arkansas the daughter of Ivy Lewin Nance and Eva LeAlice Moore Nance. She was a member of Randolph Baptist Church and the chapter of Eastern Star in, Whitewright, Texas. Patsy held a double masters degree from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas and Southeastern State University in Durant, Oklahoma. She started the cosmetology program at Grayson County college and retired from there as the director after 32 years. She loved teaching and touched the lives of many students and patrons over the years.
Patsy was married to James Marshall Kincade on November 18, 1982 in Randolph, Texas. They were married for 37 years. In her lifetime she enjoyed oil painting, and crocheting. Most recently she enjoyed watching game shows, Dancing with the Stars, doing Sudoku and other puzzles. Patsy was a dog lover and was especially fond of her Bichon, Barbie. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren will always remember her as their beloved "P-Pat".
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents and brother Ivy Dale Nance. She is survived by her husband, James Marshall Kincade of Bonham, Texas; daughters, Fondi Hayes of Bartlesville, Oklahoma and Rhonda Hawkins and husband Bobby of Luella, Texas; step-daughter, Alicia Easley and husband Jeff of Denton, Texas; 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Randolph-Lindsey Cemetery in Randolph, Texas prior to service time.
Online guest register at www.wisefuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
01:30 PM
Randolph-Lindsey Cemetery
November 3, 2020
November 3, 2020
The Wise Funeral Home Family Bonham, TX
