Patsy Ann Sylvester, age 84, of Denison, TX, passed from this earthly life to her eternal life on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Woodlands Place, Denison, TX while holding her loving daughter's hand. Patsy was born on August 6, 1935 in Aberfoyle, TX to Augusta Lee Harris and Martha Wilburn Harris in her Grandmother Wilburn's house. She married Robert M. Sylvester SR in Greenville, TX on August 9, 1952. Family and friends will miss her here on this earth, but know she is with her Heavenly Father who she served so faithfully her entire life.
Patsy was born into a family of hard workers. From a very young age she began working in her family's fields. That hard working mentality stayed with her as she worked at Levi Strauss for a majority of her adult life, until working in her and Robert's jewelry stores until they retired. Patsy loved cooking and caring for her wonderful family. She was the best cook and loved making sure everyone who entered her home was well fed. There was never a shortage of food or desserts. She was a long time member of Morton Street Church of Christ before joining the Central Church of Christ. She was a very dedicated Christian woman and was a very accomplished bible class teacher. She truly served her Lord and Savior well.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Robert Sylvester JR and wife Karen of Denison, TX, Andrea Bratcher of McKinney, TX, Janet McDonald of Sanford, North Carolina, Bob Bratcher of Denison; her sister and best friend, Frankie Lowry of Celeste, TX; her seven grandchildren, Brandon Oliver, Brad Sylvester, Kyle Sylvester, Ashley Brooks, Allison Alexander, Evan Sylvester, Leslie Barnett; great-grandchildren, Landon Sylvester, Colton Alexander, Claire Sylvester, Bree Sylvester, James Oliver, Brooks Oliver, Luke Barnett, and baby girl to arrive soon, Delaney Barnett, plus many other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Augusta and Martha Harris, her husband, Robert M. Sylvester in 2016, and brother-in-law William Lowry.
A funeral service was held on Monday, October 14, 2019, 3 p.m. at American Funeral Service Chapel with Brother Howard Horton officiating. Interment was at Fairview Cemetery, Denison, TX. Pallbearers were Brandon Oliver, Brad Sylvester, Kyle Sylvester, Ryan Alexander, Brian Barnett, and Bob Bratcher. Honorary Pallbearers were Bill Lowry and Rusty Brooks.
Special thanks to Guardian Hospice, The Terrace, and The Woodlands for their
care of Patsy.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019