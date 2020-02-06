|
Patsy Carol Ware went home to her awaiting Angels on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She fought a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's and passed peacefully to be with Our Lord.
She is survived by her daughters; Donna & Martin Stottlemyre, LeeAnn & Roger Reynolds, Dora & Dudley Graham, Sandra Pimenta & Brent Mathews, son; Raymond & wife Jennifer Gilbreath, her sisters; Joyce Crisp, Darlene Kittrell, Jean Crisp, her brothers; Waymon Mayo, Dan Mayo, Ronnie Mayo, eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren, other extended family & many friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 12:00 A.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, 4312 W. Crawford, Denison, TX. Chaplain Steve Snodgrass will officiate. Family & friends visitation will be held one hour prior to service at 11:00 A.M.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020