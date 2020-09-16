1/1
DR. PATSY CHAMBLESS
1936 - 2020
DENISON–Dr. Patsy Chambless, 84, died at her home in Denison, Texas on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Patsy was born in Hollis, Oklahoma on August 14, 1936, the daughter of J.P. and Eula Graves. She was raised in Borger, Texas and graduated from Borger High School in 1955. Soon after she and Charley Chambless were married. They had three daughters, Caron, Cathy and Carla.
Patsy was a life long educator, she loved to teach. She received her bachelors, masters and her Doctorate in Education. Her first teaching job was in Lakeview, Texas; the family moved from Memphis, Texas to Pottsboro in 1972 where she continued her teaching career at Pottsboro I.S.D. She served as an Assistant Superintendent, Principal in Oklahoma City, Professor for Southeastern Oklahoma State University and was voted Teacher of the Year while teaching in the Durant Oklahoma School District.
When she wasn't teaching, she was gardening. She loved working outside in the yard, flower beds and vegetable garden.
She was also a Christian woman who served the Lord. She taught Sunday School in a Spanish Mission in Memphis, Texas and continued serving at Georgetown Baptist Church in Pottsboro.
Patsy was a legend in her own time, an educator, a Christian and a friend, serving her community but most of all a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her daughters, Caron Bates, Cathy Walton and Carla Skipworth all of Denison; brother, Jack Graves of Black Mountain, NC; grandchildren, Charley, Chad and Casie Bates, John and Jessica DeMatteis, Zach and Amelia Walton and Jacque Blaylock, 15 great grandchildren and her loving companion, Mike Kelley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, JP and Eula Graves; sisters, Glenda Cox and Doris McElwee; and brothers, Jerry and Richard Graves.
FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT BOTH THE VISITATION AND THE SERVICE.
Family visitation will be Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Georgetown Baptist Church with Reverend Bobby Hancock officiating.
Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Serving as her pallbearers are her grandsons, John DeMatteis, Chad Bates, Zachary Walton, Ethan Bates, Charley Bates and Ricky Cox.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered at: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
SEP
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Georgetown Baptist Church
SEP
17
Burial
Cedarlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
