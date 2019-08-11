|
Patsy Diane Shelton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her Denison home on August 8, 2019 concluding a hard fought, seven year battle with breast cancer. Services for Patsy will be held Tuesday, August 13, 3:00 p.m. at Waples Memorial United Methodist Church, 830 W. Main Street in Denison. Friends and family will be gathered for visitation immediately preceding the Services at Waples, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Patsy was born March 6, 1932 in Waco, Texas to James Rudolph "Rudy" Shelton and Mary Ellen "Micky" Cowen Shelton. Some years after a successful athletic career at Baylor, where both Rudy and Micky were alumni, Rudy moved the family to Denison where he took a job with Southwestern Bell. Patsy graduated from Denison High School in 1948, where she met her husband of over 60 years, Britton W. Swain Jr. After Britt served a short stint as a Marine during the Korean War, Patsy and Britt settled in Denison where they happily spent their entire lives.
Patsy and Britt raised three children in Denison, all of which graduated from Denison High School: Reid Shelton Swain (wife Shirley) of Kingwood, Ann Swain of Frisco and Britton W. Swain III "Trey" (wife Jessica) of Austin. Patsy "Mimi" is also survived by 8 beloved grandchildren: Tyler Shelton Swain USMC, Morgan Elizabeth Swain, Emily Leann Swain, Micaella Ann Swain, James Thomas Swain, Britton W. Swain IV, Kimberly Ann Munson (husband Jason) and James Allen Knierim (wife Shaunna). She was also a proud great-grand parent of 4 (Brandon and Ryan Munson, Austin and Aubrey Knierim). The broader Swain family remained close over the years and she is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and other extended family. Patsy was preceded in death by Rudy, Micky and her husband Britt Swain.
Upon settling in Denison, Patsy raised her children until 1965 when she and Britt opened Armadillo Village, a Texas Souvenir store north of Denison. They tirelessly operated the store until its closing in 1975. Shortly after, Patsy joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as a trainer and claims adjuster and was associated with the Company until her retirement in 1998.
Patsy was an enthusiastic supporter of everything Denison as evidenced by owning the same season tickets to the Yellow Jacket Football games for more than 70 years. She was a member of the Denison Service League for years, served on the Keep Denison Beautiful committee and as a member of the Fairview Cemetery Board.
Patsy was also passionate about Waples UMC, her gardening and playing bridge with her friends. She served in many capacities for Waples highlighted by the Nursery Committee (overseeing a remodeling project) and a long stint on the Day School Board. Throughout her whole adult life, she enjoyed participating in weekly bridge games with a very close group of friends. She was a long-time member of the Chelsea Park Garden Club and known by many for her green thumb.
Patsy was fortunate to have a strong group of Denison friends for many years. Her social circle included many clubs that were special to her including the Supper Club, Camp Sandy Point, the Birthday Lunch Bunch and the Monodrama Club. Her friendships were deep and wide as people were naturally drawn to her big smile and friendly manner. She also worked hard to keep the extended family close by hosting a traditional Christmas Eve gathering that the family always held dear.
Members of Patsy's extended family will serve as Pallbearers: Kyle Cowen, Tom David, Roy Britt Gideon, Brandon David, Paul Gard and Jason Munson. Honorary Pallbearers from her close circle of friends include Jack Hicks, Bobby Noe, Horace Groff, Jerdy Gary and Ralph Jones, and Micah Carlton. The family suggest that memorial donations in Patsy's honor be made to Denison Animal Welfare Group (DAWG), Waples Memorial UMC of Denison or Room for Hope at the Texoma Health Foundation.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bratcher Funeral Home, 401 W. Woodard Street, Denison, TX 75020.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019