Patsy Diane Swain, 87, of Denison, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her residence in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Waples United Methodist Church. Rev. Jim Bowden will officiate. A family visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Waples United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her sons, Reid Swain, and Britton W. Swain III; daughter, Ann Swain; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019