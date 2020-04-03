|
Patsy Earlene Reed, 88, of Gordonville, Texas was called to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Patsy was born on November 30, 1931 in Gordonville, Texas to Clyde and Lois (Alexander) Arnold. She married Thomas Eugene (Gene) Reed on October 2, 1948. Patsy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gordonville. Patsy retired from TI after over 20 years of service. She and other retired members of TI enjoyed getting together for reunions. She enjoyed working outside and spending time with her dogs. Patsy loved her family tremendously.
She is survived by her son, Ronnie Reed and wife Karen of Gordonville; daughter, Sherry Burkhalter and husband, Randy of Sherman; grandchildren, Brad Burkhalter of Dallas; Brianna Reed of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and brother, Lynn Arnold of Gordonville.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Homestead of Sherman and the Heart to Heart hospice for the kind and loving care they showed towards their mom.
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas (Gene) Reed, son, Mark Reed and parents Clyde and Lois Arnold.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her memory to the at www.act.alz.org.
Graveside services honoring Patsy will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Collinsville Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney. Arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020