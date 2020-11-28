1/
PATSY JEAN MORRISON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATSY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POTTSBORO–Patsy Jean Morrison, 86, of Pottsboro died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Woodlands Place Rehab Suites in Denison.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, November 30 at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison. A graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Georgetown Cemetery with Pastor Brett Castle officiating.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Morrison of Pottsboro; son, Alfred Morrison of Pottsboro; brothers, Tom Whitley and Don Whitley both of Denison; sisters, Norma Grigsby of Denison, Betty Underwood of Sherman and Francille Ramsey of Dallas; five grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved