POTTSBORO–Patsy Jean Morrison, 86, of Pottsboro died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Woodlands Place Rehab Suites in Denison.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, November 30 at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison. A graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Georgetown Cemetery with Pastor Brett Castle officiating.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Morrison of Pottsboro; son, Alfred Morrison of Pottsboro; brothers, Tom Whitley and Don Whitley both of Denison; sisters, Norma Grigsby of Denison, Betty Underwood of Sherman and Francille Ramsey of Dallas; five grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

