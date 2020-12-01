Patsy Jean Morrison, 86, was born in Denison, Texas on October 16, 1934. She was greeted in Heaven by her son and daughter, Paul and Tammie on November 26, 2020.
She married Ray on April 13, 1957 and they had three children, Paul Ray, Tammie Elizabeth and Alfred Henry. She worked at Diaper Jeans for several year and she retired from Pottsboro ISD. Afterwards, she spent her remaining years being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Anyone that knew Patsy knows she always had a hot cup of coffee in hand.
She entertained her family and friends with her love of cooking and baking. You never left her house hungry. Her favorite pastime was ironing, something she could do for hours every day.
Other than her husband and children, her proudest accomplishments were her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Ray, of 63 years; her son, Alfred Morrison and his wife, Terri of Pottsboro; her only granddaughter, Alicia Gossett and her husband, Eddie of Anna; grandsons, Michael Morrison of Pottsboro, Justin Anderson and his wife, Ashley of Burneyville, Jarrett Anderson and his wife, BreAnna of Ardmore; great grandchildren, Easton and Emma Gossett, Maddox Morrison, MacKenzie, MacKaylie, Justin Junior and MacKendra Anderson, Mollie and Lucy Anderson and her brothers and sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Mary Lou Whitley; her son, Paul Ray Morrison; daughter, Tammie Elizabeth Anderson; sisters, Ethel Sells and Martha Sue McQuirk and brother, Charles Whitley.
Masks and social distancing are requested. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Georgetown Cemetery in Pottsboro officiated by her Pastor of East Baptist Church, Brett Castle.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Gossett, Kristiffer Morrison, Justin Anderson, Jarrett Anderson, Tom Whitley and Steve Ramsey. Honorary pallbearer is Don Whitley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison. Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
or to Alfred Morrison, 916 Katy Lane, Pottsboro, TX 75076.