Patsy Jean Redden, age 81, of Caddo, OK, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at The Woodlands, Denison, TX.
She leaves behind her sons; Mitchell Gene Redden & wife Karen of Kemp, OK, Perry Redden & wife Donna of Wimberly, TX, her daughter; Karen Blackwell & husband Jesse of Bonham, TX, her sister; Peggy Teague & husband Ted of Kemp, OK, 4 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; other family & many friends.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Kemp Church of Christ, Kemp, OK with Brother Jan Kelley officiating. Interment will follow at Kemp Cemetery. Family & friends visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, 6 - 8 pm at American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020