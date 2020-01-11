Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for PATSY REDDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATSY JEAN REDDEN

Send Flowers
PATSY JEAN REDDEN Obituary
Patsy Jean Redden, age 81, of Caddo, OK, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at The Woodlands, Denison, TX.
She leaves behind her sons; Mitchell Gene Redden & wife Karen of Kemp, OK, Perry Redden & wife Donna of Wimberly, TX, her daughter; Karen Blackwell & husband Jesse of Bonham, TX, her sister; Peggy Teague & husband Ted of Kemp, OK, 4 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; other family & many friends.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Kemp Church of Christ, Kemp, OK with Brother Jan Kelley officiating. Interment will follow at Kemp Cemetery. Family & friends visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, 6 - 8 pm at American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATSY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -