Patsy Marie Mitchell, a resident of Hugo, Oklahoma, died on November 14, 2020 at the age of 78.

Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her children, Roger Dale Wilkins of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Becky Lynn Houchen of Rattan, Oklahoma, Michael Neal Wilkins of Yakima, Washington, and Melissa Rose Hohenberger of Durant, Oklahoma, 25 grandchildren, and numerous great and great great grandchildren, and siblings, Ronnie Bruce Ensey of Boswell, Oklahoma, Iris Faye King of Soper, Oklahoma, Vicky Lynn Ensey of Hugo, Oklahoma, Norma Jean Brown of Percell, Oklahoma, and Rhonda Gayle Scheetz of Sidney, Montana,

There will be no services at this time.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma

