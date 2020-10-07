1/
PATSY PATTON
Patsy Patton, a precious soul and resident of Durant, Oklahoma left this life on October 1, 2020 at the age of 77. A memorial service in honor of her life will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday October 7th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma. She will be laid to rest at the Highland Cemetery by her beloved mother.
Mrs. Patton is survived by her daughter, Bridget Hamill, son, Bryan Patton, three grandchildren, brother, James McClour.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
