Patsy Patton, a precious soul and resident of Durant, Oklahoma left this life on October 1, 2020 at the age of 77. A memorial service in honor of her life will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday October 7th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma. She will be laid to rest at the Highland Cemetery by her beloved mother.

Mrs. Patton is survived by her daughter, Bridget Hamill, son, Bryan Patton, three grandchildren, brother, James McClour.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store