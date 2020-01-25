Home

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
Patsy Ruth (Pittman) Grimes

Patsy Ruth (Pittman) Grimes Obituary
Patsy Ruth Pittman Grimes, 79, of Leonard, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Leonard Manor.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard. Brother Chad Leutwyler will officiate. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Lewis of Leonard, Gaye Doyle of Leonard, and Angela Grimes of Leonard; sons, Jimmy Grimes of Leonard, and Mark Warren of Bells; ten grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
