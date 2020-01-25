|
Patsy Ruth Pittman Grimes, 79, of Leonard, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Leonard Manor.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard. Brother Chad Leutwyler will officiate. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Lewis of Leonard, Gaye Doyle of Leonard, and Angela Grimes of Leonard; sons, Jimmy Grimes of Leonard, and Mark Warren of Bells; ten grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
