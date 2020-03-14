|
|
Patsy Ruth Neasbitt, 83, of Sadler, Texas was called home to Heaven on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Patsy was born on January 15, 1937 in Sandusky, Texas to L.V. and Anna Lee (Moran) Phelps Sr. Patsy enjoyed sewing, fast pitch softball, gambling, playing cards and dominos. She liked bowling and traveled to both California and Las Vegas to participate on her bowling team. When she was younger, she liked to barrel race on her horse Helen. Patsy was a member of the North Union Street Church of Christ in Whitesboro. Whenever she felt like it, Patsy would go with her husband Dillard to work the fences and the livestock on their farm. She loved to watched her grandkids in all of their sporting events, often showing up one to two hours before game time. She loved watching Emily play golf and is credited with beginning Emily's coffee addiction at the age of eight. Patsy loved her family and loved spending time with them.
She is survived by her son, Lee Neasbitt and wife, Candy of Sadler; daughter, Tammye Sanders of Sadler; daughter, Daryle Taylor and husband, Michael of Howe; grandchildren, Leigh Ann, Trish, Micah, Erin and Emily, five great-grandchildren, brother, L.V Phelps Jr. of Whitesboro, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Dillard Neasbitt, parents, L.V. and Anna Lee Phelps Sr., granddaughter, Shawna Leighann McWhorter and nine siblings.
Graveside services in honor of Patsy will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Mount Tabor Cemetery in Sandusky, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney. No visitation is scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
To sign the online obituary, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 14, 2020