Patsy Ruth Yarbrough Milton (83) was born January 23, 1936, in Paris, Texas to John Newton Yarbrough and Cordelia Mae Emmons Yarbrough and passed away on August 12, 2019, after a courageous 7-month battle with lymphoma.
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home of Honey Grove will conduct funeral services Thursday August 15 at 4:30 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Church of Christ; 10368 E FM 1550; Ladonia, Texas with son Robert Wayne Milton, grandson Justin Milton, Larry Wishard, Clint Norwood, and Jeremy Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Ridge Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14 at the Oak Ridge Church building.
Pallbearers will be Marty Kueckelhan, Clay Humphries, Mitchell Hicks, Jonathan Mendez, Charlie Thomas, Danny Wishard, Gary Paul Milton, David Cunningham, Steve Cunningham, Stanley Smith, Brent Parson, Aaron Munger, Mike Luttrell, Scott Munger, and John Dale Roderick.
Patsy grew up on a farm south of Honey Grove and graduated from Honey Grove High School in 1954.
She met Harvey Lynn Milton on a blind date in March of 1956, and they were married on September 8, 1956 by Bill Baker at Aunt Jewel's house. They would have been married for 63 years in September, which only 5% of married couples can claim today. Patsy was a homemaker and caregiver all of her life. After caring for her mother for many years in her home, she continued to be a caregiver for both the young and the old. She and her husband were foster parents for many years, keeping three children for an extended period of time and others as needed. She also babysat for parents that needed help at any time. She could also be seen tending to the elderly, taking them to buy groceries or to the nursing home to visit. Patsy also was a caregiver for her father who was ill for many years, seeing him on a daily basis. It is said by many that her family has ownership of Hallmark because she enjoyed writing notes of encouragement to others and sending birthday and anniversary cards through the years. Many of you were the recipients of these encouraging cards. Her handwriting was meticulous like no other. She took pride in her appearance and many can remember her sweet tea. It was a little tea with lots of sugar. She and other ladies from the church served ice cream to the residents at the Honey Grove Nursing Center for many years. She led by a quiet example as a longtime member of the Oak Ridge Church of Christ. She was the recipient of the Honey Grove Citizen of the Year in 2005 for her dedication to the citizens of Honey Grove. She served as the treasurer for the Honey Grove High School 1950's reunion committee.
Her hobbies included eating out, working with plants, and doing for others. She would do without to provide for others. She grew up poor, loved jewelry, and now she has a crown of gold.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Harvey Lynn Milton of the home; son, Robert Wayne Milton of Bugtussle; grandson, Justin Milton and wife Mallory; and great-granddaughters, Maylee and husband Jackson Leonard, Emery, and Hadley Mae; and granddaughter, Jordan Humphries and husband Clay; and great grandson Landz. She is survived by daughter, Ruth Ann Jones and husband Jerry of Bugtussle; and grandchildren, Melanie Pierce and Jeremy Jones and their families. Patsy is also survived by a special cousin, Martha Carter and her husband Lynn Carter of Wichita Falls. In addition Patsy had a special bond with many of her HGHS classmates of 1954. Patsy is also survived by a host of friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oak Ridge Church of Christ or Oak Ridge Cemetery; 11372 E FM 1550; Honey Grove Texas 75446. Backpacks with school supplies could be brought to the service to help needy children as the school year starts or canned food items could be brought to the service to benefit the Oak Ridge Church of Christ food pantry. Patsy always went out of her way to help others, and this is a way to continue her legacy.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019