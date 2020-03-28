Home

PATSY SCHUTZ

PATSY SCHUTZ Obituary
Patsy Shelton Schutz, age 48, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
She is survived by her children, Kristin Shelton Schutz, Erin Leigh McGuire; son Westin Garrett Schutz, and her sister, Suzi Shelton Scherer.
Her Celebration of Life is postponed until current gathering restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests for memorials to be made in Patsy's name to:
Noah's Ark Animal Shelter in Gainesville, TX or to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 28, 2020
