Patsy Sue Sims, 77, of Gordonville, Texas went to her eternal home in Heaven on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at her home in Gordonville.

Patsy was born on November 10, 1941 in Bonham, Texas to James and Juanita (McKelva) Geer. She was of the Baptist faith. Patsy was a very loving person; her family was the most important thing in her life. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting and working jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by her son, Chuck Sims and wife, Terri of Southmayd; daughters Laura Adams and husband, Chris of Denison, Beverly Cunningham and husband, Kim of Whitesboro, Hope Powell and husband, Kirby of Sherman, Celeste Singleton and husband, Terrell of Denton; son Ben Sims and wife, Carla of Tyler, twenty-two grandchildren, Amanda Sims, Stephanie Cole, Samantha Wall, Ethan Rowe, Daisy Rogers, Dennis Adams, Jacob Adams, Leslie Guffee, Anita Reed, Kelli Espinosa, Chaney Withrow, Matthew Powell, Maegen Davidson, Laney Sims, Terrell Singleton, Seth Singleton, Hunter DeHorney, Tiara Singleton, Marley Sims, Luke Sims, Lin Sims, Lily Sims, twenty-three great-grandchildren, Presley Wall, Tennessee Cole, Parker Rogers, Cooper Rogers, Fischer Rogers, Carter Rogers, Hailee Adams, Nathanial Adams, Lane Espinosa, Hank Espinosa, Quentin Guffee, Carson Guffee, Charlotte Reed, Logan Reed, Lawson Withrow, Kingston Bostick, Emery Bostick, Charles Powell, Grant Davidson, Peyton Davidson, Kaydence Fields, Kamryn Fields, and Michelle Johnston, sister, Wanda Standifer and husband, Jackie and best friend, Rose Mitchell.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Juanita and James Geer; sister Dorothy Clayton; and longtime family friend Odell Northcutt.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Funeral Services for Patsy will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Ronnie Ball. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation at the funeral home for friends and family on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 7 to 8 p.m.

To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 10, 2019