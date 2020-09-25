A memorial service for Patsy (Pat) Weber, 69, of Sherman, Texas will be held at Luella First Baptist Church of Sherman, Texas at a later date.

Mrs. Weber's funeral service was held on September 25, 2020 at Central Baptist Church with George Weber officiating.

Mrs. Weber passed away on September 18, 2020.

Burial was at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.

Pat was born on November 11, 1950 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Fred and Grace (Fross) Rudolph. She grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1968. She worked as a cashier, in nursing, The Pregnancy Center, H&R Block, Lawton Constitution, and childcare in the Disaster Relief. She was also a Sunday School Teacher and involved with the BSF. She was also active in the Native American Partnership Missions. She married Douglas Bourland on December 2, 1968. Pat later married Kenneth Weber in June of 2007, and they made Texas their home.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Weber, Sr. of the home; two sons and a daughter in law, Curtis and Sandra Bourland and Chris Bourland; her step son, Bill Weber and wife, Kim; and stepdaughter, Susan Burt and husband, Mark; her brother, David Rudolph; her sister, Carol Hoyle; her grandchildren, Jasmine, Nicholas, Cassie, Darian, Lauren, Aaron, and Daniel; her great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; and her brother, Gary.

