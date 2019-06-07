A Memorial Eucharist followed by a celebratory reception will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 401 S. Crockett St., Sherman, Texas, for Patti Conlan Castleberry of Sherman.

Patti Conlan Castleberry was born on July 12, 1928 in Stamford, Texas. The daughter of James Andrew Conlan and Frances Gilbert Conlan.

Patti lived her life with vision and purpose. Her appreciation of beauty in all forms, from simple spring flowers to the grandest of artistic masterpieces, was enduring and constant in her life. She inspired us all to constantly find delight in our surroundings. Patti was a force of nature who enriched her community, her friends, her family and forever enlarged our perspective.

Patti graduated from high school in Atlanta, Georgia and earned a BA with an art major in 1949 at the University of Alabama, and subsequently worked for Standard Oil in Midland, Texas.

On February 11, 1950, she married Lawrence McKelvy (Mack) Castleberry. In 1957 they moved to Sherman where Dr. Castleberry initiated his medical practice in radiology.

Patti served on the board of directors of several non-profit service organizations in Sherman including Sherman Art League, Needlework Guild, Sherman Service League, Grayson County Child Guidance Clinic, and Home Hospice. She served as director-at-large for the Finley Cultural Center, Inc. beginning in 1981.

Continuously since 1965, Patti volunteered at Sherman Community Players (SCP). She encouraged the establishment of the SCP Theatre Guild and SCP Endowment Trust and served as the Administrative Trustee for the SCP Endowment Trust from 1981 to 2017. She was instrumental in the Finley Cultural Center Expansion Project and Second Stage Capital Campaign and subsequent construction of the SCP Honey McGee Playhouse which was dedicated in 2000. Patti was guest director for 18 SCP productions and appeared onstage in four productions. She coordinated the process to honor Sherman Community Players on its 75th anniversary in 2001 by installation of a Texas Historical Commission plaque.

Patti was an active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church since 1957. She served on the vestry, as well as president of the Women of St. Stephen's.

Patti is survived by her sister, Terry Conlan Austin of Azle; son Drew Castleberry, M.D. of Sherman; and daughter, Jan Castleberry of Austin. She is also survived by grandchildren, Sara Castleberry, Jac Castleberry, Mason Merrill and Kelvey Merrill; great-granddaughter, Trinity Walker; nephew, Scott North; and nieces, Shannon Morales, Kelly Johnston and Pat Everett. She was preceded in death by her husband Mack Castleberry, in 2011.

The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude for the care provided by Brad Block, Mike Benson, M.D. and his gracious staff. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to SCP Endowment Trust at 500 N. Elm Street, Sherman, Texas 75090.

